Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $1,461,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,550,476.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Illumina stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $376.55. 975,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,575. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.02 and its 200 day moving average is $342.81.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 98,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 51.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

