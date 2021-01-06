Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells 521 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kadant stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.07. The stock had a trading volume of 62,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,093. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.98. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

KAI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 80.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 135.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

