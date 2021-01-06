Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells 4,709 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $1,624,887.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,011,151.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 27th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $3,863,572.64.

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $221,591.28.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 15 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $4,088.40.

MDB stock traded down $20.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,965. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $399.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.79.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after buying an additional 216,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after buying an additional 1,365,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after buying an additional 80,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,254,000 after buying an additional 79,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

