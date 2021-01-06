Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.83, for a total transaction of $4,869,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,470,568 shares in the company, valued at $511,507,667.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MDB traded down $20.26 on Wednesday, reaching $335.30. 1,082,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,965. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.79. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $399.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 48.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $64,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after purchasing an additional 216,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $20,230,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

