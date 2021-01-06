Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells 5,150 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,025,786.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $325,737.50.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.24. 9,189,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,007. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,773.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.51.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

