Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 1,285,123 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,685,743.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $23.54. 31,217,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,499,094. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $447,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $238,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.