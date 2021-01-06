Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Robert Pray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $1,079,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,050.00.

Penumbra stock traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.71. The stock had a trading volume of 723,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,477. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.43 and its 200 day moving average is $210.88.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,982,000 after purchasing an additional 178,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 100.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,692,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,938,000 after purchasing an additional 132,709 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 115.1% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 561.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.86.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

