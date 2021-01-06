Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Sells 9,049 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $95,557.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 288,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Thomas Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,550.40.

Shares of PGEN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,947. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Precigen in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 26.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PGEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

