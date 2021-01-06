Insider Selling: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Sells 18,235 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PBYI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. 303,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $423.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 24.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $1,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 28.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 984,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 216,927 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 94,228 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $474,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

