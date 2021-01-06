Insider Selling: Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. 5,593,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,797. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 52.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 22.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

