Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RDFN stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.24. 1,717,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.51 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $83.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Redfin by 13.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at $730,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Redfin by 16.6% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.