Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Sells 3,957 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jon Snodgres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total transaction of $137,256.45.

Repligen stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.01. The stock had a trading volume of 439,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,038. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 340.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $212.55. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 20.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,843,000 after buying an additional 197,739 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 9,960.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

