Insider Selling: Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells 291,713 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 291,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $17,750,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 356,572 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $21,504,857.32.

On Thursday, December 31st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 680,016 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $41,766,582.72.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84.

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $59.87. 3,178,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,873. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

