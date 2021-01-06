Insider Selling: Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Insider Sells 49,288 Shares of Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,968.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE WORK traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,630,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,914,779. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.43 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 398.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

