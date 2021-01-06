Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $54,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,888 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $30,028.80.

Shares of Spark Networks stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 125,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,945. Spark Networks SE has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter worth $213,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 82.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 572,234 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 26.3% during the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 509,039 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the second quarter worth $79,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

