Insider Selling: Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sells 2,513 Shares of Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $508,053.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sebastian Buerba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Sebastian Buerba sold 38 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $7,463.20.

On Monday, December 7th, Sebastian Buerba sold 127 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.55, for a total transaction of $24,961.85.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $570,750.30.

STMP traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.71. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Stamps.com by 39.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

