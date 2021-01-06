Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Sells 6,160 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $257,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,081. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after buying an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRHC shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.