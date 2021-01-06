Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Sells 6,160 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $257,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,081. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRHC shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.