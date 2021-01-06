Insider Selling: Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Sells 3,977 Shares of Stock

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42.

Talend stock remained flat at $$41.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. 156,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.94. Talend S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLND. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Talend by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Talend by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Talend by 85.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

