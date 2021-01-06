Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells 20,980 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Gavin Friedman sold 20,980 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,427,176.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Gavin Friedman sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $27,810.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.08. 471,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,503. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $124.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,342.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

