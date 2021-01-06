Insider Selling: UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE UDR traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

