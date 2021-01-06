Insider Selling: UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE UDR traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.