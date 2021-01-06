Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,323,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,908,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $373,405.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $159,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $191,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $187,200.00.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. 1,225,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 7.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Yext by 100.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Yext by 263.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

