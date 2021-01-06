Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells 26,567 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 26,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $1,383,609.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,280 shares in the company, valued at $54,802,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin D. Bunker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,425 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $392,183.75.

ZNTL traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 455,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,731. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZNTL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.