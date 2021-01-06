Insider Selling: ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) CEO Sells 105,693 Shares of Stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $286,428.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,799,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZIOP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,550. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $623.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZIOP shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

