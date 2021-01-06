Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Raised to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.10. 18,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,255. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,440 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

