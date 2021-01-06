Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Price Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $65.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Interactive Brokers Group traded as high as $68.53 and last traded at $66.91. 1,908,990 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,231,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.16.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,150 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $397,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $660,751.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,992,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,924,336.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,280 shares of company stock valued at $47,788,571 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,029,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

