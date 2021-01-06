Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.51

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.51 and last traded at $116.32, with a volume of 116090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.54.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $919,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

