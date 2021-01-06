Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 1,018,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 678,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

TILE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $640.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Interface had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Interface’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Interface by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Interface by 866.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 556,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 379,554 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Interface by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,121 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

