Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.96% from the stock’s previous close.

IFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE IFP traded up C$0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.95. The company had a trading volume of 358,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,060. Interfor Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.75 and a 1 year high of C$24.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.99.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$644.88 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 2.4245308 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

