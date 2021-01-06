International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.40

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 24509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IGT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 252,010 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 196,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

