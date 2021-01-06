International Paper Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

