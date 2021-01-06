Interzone (ITZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $233.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,648.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.30 or 0.03369810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00471151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.81 or 0.01267395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.55 or 0.00397073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00021575 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00177988 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Interzone Profile

Interzone is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

