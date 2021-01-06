Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Trading Down 7.9%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s share price traded down 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.49. 5,229,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 5,649,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Inuvo in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Inuvo by 357.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the third quarter worth about $1,696,000.

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

