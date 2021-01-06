Invacare (IVC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Invacare (NYSE: IVC) in the last few weeks:

1/1/2021 – Invacare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2020 – Invacare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2020 – Invacare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

12/17/2020 – Invacare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

12/17/2020 – Invacare was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2020 – Invacare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

12/8/2020 – Invacare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

11/18/2020 – Invacare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Shares of IVC stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $317.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

Get Invacare Co alerts:

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.30 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 51.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 416,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 140,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 303,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 33.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 64,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.