Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.54

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.54 and last traded at $74.54, with a volume of 66 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.09.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
