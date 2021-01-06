Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.54

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.54 and last traded at $74.54, with a volume of 66 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 388.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 84,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.