Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.01

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.01 and traded as high as $77.49. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $77.36, with a volume of 23,436 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the second quarter worth $483,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 71.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 184.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 32,086 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

