Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $113.63

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.63 and traded as high as $115.58. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust shares last traded at $115.44, with a volume of 54,967 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

