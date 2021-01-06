Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.50

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and traded as high as $42.80. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF shares last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 14,051 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFI)

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

