Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Trading Down 0%

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) shares were down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $26.98. Approximately 7,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 9,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIGD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period.

