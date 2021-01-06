Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.88

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.88 and last traded at $63.84, with a volume of 610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 142,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 185,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

