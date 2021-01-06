Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.88

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.88 and last traded at $63.84, with a volume of 610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 142,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 185,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

