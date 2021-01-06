Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pinterest (PINS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS):

1/5/2021 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led lockdown. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are key catalysts. Moreover, enhanced product offerings, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses are key catalysts. Growing Gen Z and millennial user base is a driver in the long haul. Additionally, partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, growing expenses to expand domestically and internationally will weigh on profits in the near term. Pinterest withdrew its 2020 revenue guidance, citing adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its advertising revenues.”

12/16/2020 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/16/2020 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Cleveland Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Pinterest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led lockdown. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are key catalysts. Moreover, enhanced product offerings, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses are key catalysts. Growing Gen Z and millennial user base is a driver in the long haul. Additionally, partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, growing expenses to expand domestically and internationally will weigh on profits in the near term. Pinterest withdrew its 2020 revenue guidance, citing adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its advertising revenues.”

12/1/2020 – Pinterest was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $44.00 to $80.00.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.36 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $703,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $1,534,465.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,465.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,675,325 shares of company stock worth $163,134,546 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

