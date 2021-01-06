Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI):

12/29/2020 – Trevi Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

12/26/2020 – Trevi Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/23/2020 – Trevi Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Trevi Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2020 – Trevi Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

12/12/2020 – Trevi Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2020 – Trevi Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. 102,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. Equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Omega Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 112,499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

