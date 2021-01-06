Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) recently:

1/1/2021 – Great Southern Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/23/2020 – Great Southern Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

12/17/2020 – Great Southern Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Great Southern Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

12/1/2020 – Great Southern Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $677.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11.

Get Great Southern Bancorp Inc alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.47 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.