Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Trading 5.9% Higher

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.52. 2,351,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,177,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. Equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,245,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,698 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 791,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,792,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 123,489 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,724,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,615,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after purchasing an additional 408,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.