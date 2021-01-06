Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,239 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,152% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SkyWest by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in SkyWest by 2,965.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,793 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.90.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

