Investors Purchase High Volume of Herbalife Nutrition Put Options (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,342 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,116% compared to the average volume of 135 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,504,202 shares of company stock worth $600,856,816. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. FMR LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after buying an additional 1,112,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after buying an additional 418,328 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1,660.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 398,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after buying an additional 375,742 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.3% in the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,605,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,506,000 after buying an additional 233,500 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

