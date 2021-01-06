Investors Purchase High Volume of Incyte Put Options (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,088 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,138% compared to the average volume of 138 put options.

Several analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.07.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

