Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,102 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,049% compared to the typical volume of 531 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.83.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $66,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,758 shares in the company, valued at $754,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $683,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,428.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,555 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth $194,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

