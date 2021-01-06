Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.21

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.21 and traded as high as $72.20. Investors Real Estate Trust shares last traded at $71.15, with a volume of 71,403 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRET. TheStreet raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $923.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRET. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

