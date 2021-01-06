Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $16.77 million and $25,022.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,237,896 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

