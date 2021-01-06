InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Trading Down 14.6%

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) dropped 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 6,328,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,367,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of InVivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

